URBANA — An Urbana man who opted not to attend his own jury trial for selling methamphetamine has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Alexander Barker, 35, also did not show up on Monday to hear Judge Brett Olmstead sentence him for the Class X and Class 1 convictions stemming from his arrest more than a year ago.
However, members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, assisted by Illinois State Police, found him Tuesday morning in northwest Champaign and took him into custody.
The case for which Barker was sentenced stemmed from his Dec. 5, 2020, arrest outside his apartment complex in the 1600 block of Willow Road, Urbana.
Urbana police Detective Ken Sprague, who knew Barker’s driver’s license had been revoked, saw Barker pull in a parking spot in a vehicle and approached him.
A canine alerted to the presence of drugs and officers found about an ounce of methamphetamine in the car and another 6 grams on Barker. He also had about $1,165 cash on him.
Barker was last in court on those charges Sept. 20 with his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham.
On that day, Olmstead set his case for a jury trial to begin Sept. 23.
When Barker didn’t show up Sept. 23, Olmstead ordered, over Ham’s objection, that the trial go forward since Barker had been told that was a possibility.
The jury convicted him of possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and Olmstead set sentencing for Monday.
Barker still did not show up to defend himself from allegations of other drug-related crimes on March 31 and Aug. 3, 2020, laid out by Sprague that Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher used to aggravate Barker’s sentence.
Bucher argued for 23 years behind bars for Barker, while Ham sought the minimum sentence of six years. He faced a maximum of 30.
He is eligible for day-for-day good time.
Court records show Barker had previous convictions dating to 2004 for theft, criminal damage to property, domestic battery, driving under suspension and unlawful use of a credit card.