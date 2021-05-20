URBANA — Almost a year after sparking a riot that left dozens of local businesses damaged, an Urbana man has pleaded guilty to burgling one of them.
Shamar Betts, 20, who last lived in the 800 block of Oakland Avenue, pleaded guilty before Champaign County Judge Randy Rosenbaum to burglary, admitting that on May 31, 2020, he entered the Old Navy store at Market Place Mall intending to steal.
Betts was one of about three dozen people charged in state court for crimes related to rioting and looting that took place at the mall and stores on North Prospect Avenue in Champaign in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
He will be sentenced July 8 and State’s Attorney Julia Rietz agreed to seek no more than four years in prison. She also agreed to dismiss a second count of burglary to Macy's. He could also get probation.
His sentence on the state charge is set to be imposed after he is sentenced in federal court in Urbana on June 14 for inciting a riot. He faces up to five years in prison on that conviction, for which he could also receive probation.
Betts pleaded guilty in February in federal court to that, admitting he posted a message and a flyer on Facebook urging people to meet at the mall, and to “bring bricks and bags.”
The resulting mayhem caused damage to about 50 businesses that had windows broken and goods stolen.
Rietz told Rosenbaum that Betts was recorded on video from both WAND-TV and Champaign police going in and out of Old Navy carrying stolen khaki pants.
After the riot, Betts fled to Mississippi, where he was found June 5. He’s been locked up ever since.