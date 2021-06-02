URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he scared a package delivery driver by screaming at her a year ago has been sentenced to a year of conditional discharge.
Shannon Erhardt, 31, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of Fern Street, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to misdemeanor assault.
He admitted that on June 21, he opened the door of the driver’s van and yelled at the woman, putting her in fear of being attacked.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said the Amazon driver called Champaign County sheriff’s deputies to report she had felt threatened by Erhardt in the Loral Trailer Park, where he lived.
He told deputies he felt the woman was driving too fast, so he ran after her vehicle, opened the door and yelled at her.
In exchange for his plea, Alferink agreed to dismiss a felony charge of hate crime alleging that Erhardt yelled at the woman because of her race. She is Black and he is White.
The prosecutor said his only prior conviction was for misdemeanor criminal damage to property.