URBANA — An Urbana man with a criminal conviction in his past who admitted he had a loaded gun in his home earlier this year has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Songan Schneider, 30, of the 500 block of West Springfield Avenue, pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber on Friday to unlawful use of weapons by a felon in one case and domestic battery in a separate case.
The prison sentence was imposed in the gun case and Schneider was given credit for 200 days already served in jail.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said Schneider admitted that a loaded 9 mm semiautomatic handgun that police found in his bedroom during a court-authorized search was his.
Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found the gun, ammunition and magazines, more than 2 pounds of cannabis, and over $2,500 cash in his apartment on Jan. 24.
A charge of possession with intent to deliver cannabis was dismissed in return for his guilty plea in that case.
Co-defendant Desie Warren, 34, of the same address is charged with being an armed habitual criminal and possession with intent to deliver cannabis. His case is unresolved.
Schneider also pleaded guilty to battery, admitting that on Nov. 8, 2021, he hit a woman in the face while at his apartment.
Larson said Schneider had two previous convictions for aggravated battery, both as a juvenile and as an adult.