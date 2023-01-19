URBANA — An Urbana man who pleaded guilty in two separate crimes to illegally having a gun and fleeing from police is headed to prison for 10 years.
Ricky D. King, 35, whose last known address was in the 2200 block of Philo Road, was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of a weapon by a felon and five years for aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Because he was out on bond in the first case when the second happened, he must serve his sentences back to back, as required by law.
Assistant State’s Attorney Rachel Roth said on April 2, 2021, King, who was convicted of attempted murder 20 years ago as a 15-year-old, was holding a gun in a photo that Urbana police found on the phone of a shooting victim days later. King admitted it was a real gun.
In the other case, which happened July 31, 2022, King admitted that he sped away from a Champaign police officer who tried to stop him that day.
Police reports said officers were on a special downtown detail aimed at reducing gun crime and saw several men they believed to be armed getting into cars. Although King was identified as one of those men, he was not arrested on that charge until about two weeks later, when police found suspected cocaine in his home.
Drug charges stemming from that Aug. 11 search were dismissed in return for his guilty pleas in the other cases.
Besides the 2002 conviction, King also had a 2019 conviction for possession of a controlled substance and aggravated domestic battery, Roth said.