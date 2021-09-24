URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he possessed a gun when he should not have has been sentenced to 45 months in prison.
Hadari Carter, 24, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Roger Webber to possession of a weapon by a felon, admitting that on July 10, he had a handgun in a car at Providence Circle in Champaign.
In exchange for his plea to that, a more serious charge alleging that he fired that gun toward an apartment building while driving through the parking lot was dismissed.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said Champaign police were called to the apartment complex on Bradley Avenue for a report of shots fired and made contact with Carter, who was seen reaching into the car for a gun. He admitted to police that the .380-caliber handgun was his.
Because of prior convictions for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing and eluding, he is not allowed to possess a gun.
He was given credit on his sentence for 74 days served.