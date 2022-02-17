URBANA — A second man has been charged with a weapons offense after police found a gun in a car he was in last week.
Michael I. Johnson, 48, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Winston Drive, Urbana, was charged Thursday with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in connection with a Feb. 11 search of a home and car in the 600 block of North Lynn Street in Champaign conducted by the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
Co-defendant John T. Agnew, 57, of the Lynn Street address, admitted that a revolver found inside the house was his.
Police also found crack cocaine and cash in the house, and Agnew was charged Monday with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He’s due back in court March 17.
When police arrived to do the search, Agnew and Johnson were in a car. Officers found a 9 mm pistol where Johnson had been sitting and attributed the alleged possession of it to him.
With prior convictions for possession of cocaine in Ohio and possession of a controlled substance and retail theft in Illinois, Johnson is not allowed to have a gun.
His scheduled Thursday court appearance was continued until Friday because of the weather.