URBANA — An Urbana man with convictions that preclude him from having guns and who had what a prosecutor described as an “arsenal” in his home has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Richie Pennington, 45, who listed an address in the 2600 block of Brownfield Road, apologized to Judge Randy Rosenbaum and the police officers who arrested him almost two years ago after finding six guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition and body armor in his home and car.
“No hard feelings, you guys,” Pennington said to Champaign police Sgt. Dave Monahan and retired Sgt. Dave Griffet, who were among the investigators who found the cache in his home on Aug. 7, 2020. “You guys were doing your jobs. Thank you for what you do. This is what stupidity gets you."
He will have to serve 50 percent of his prison sentence for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon for having a handgun. The charge was a so-called “Super X” felony carrying a mandatory prison term of between 10 to 40 years because he had the gun at the same time he had body armor.
In return for his guilty plea entered in January, Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher dismissed several other counts of unlawful use of weapons against Pennington, who had a 2009 federal conviction for sale of a firearm to a felon, sale of Ecstasy and possession of a gun in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense.
Rosenbaum also ordered Pennington to forfeit the guns and ammunition to the police.
His case began after police were called to a disturbance Aug. 7, 2020, in the parking lot of Rural King, 913 W. Marketview Drive, C.
Monahan, then a member of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, testified that he was sent to the 2300 block of Campbell Drive, where Pennington had gone after someone complained that he had displayed a weapon to someone in the parking lot of the store.
Monahan said Pennington admitted that the gun police found on him was his and that he bought it from someone in downtown Champaign for protection.
Monahan said he obtained a search warrant for Pennington’s home that same day and served it.
Officers found three rifles, a shotgun, two handguns and “quite a lot of ammunition,” Monahan said. In the trunk of his car, they found body armor, and in his house, they found a carrier vest for that armor.
Monahan said Pennington told him he had acquired one of the handguns because about two weeks earlier, he had been beaten in an altercation at Market Place Mall, which made him “fearful.”
But Monahan said that didn’t explain the other guns.
“The number and variety of guns and the amount of ammunition would be significantly more than you’d find in a person concerned with day-to-day protection,” Monahan said.
In spite of messages that police recovered in a court-authorized search of Pennington’s phone that revealed he was using another man as a “straw buyer” to obtain one of the rifles, Monahan said police had no indication that Pennington was selling or planning to sell any of his guns.
Arguing for the 20 years he had agreed to limit his recommendation to, Bucher said Pennington “knew he could not possess firearms, whether as an enthusiast or for his protection. He had an arsenal.”
And the prosecutor called Pennington’s display of a handgun in the Rural King parking lot aggravating.
Pennington’s attorney, Evan Bruno of Urbana, argued that Pennington took responsibility for what he did by pleading guilty to a charge that carried a 10-to-40-year term but maintained he was not a threat to public safety.
Bruno declined to give details of what he described as Pennington’s “hard life” but noted that he had had an exceptionally difficult last few years. He said Pennington’s wife and stepfather died, that he has had to care for his mother and grandmother, and that he has suffered two strokes.
“If you take away his two gun offenses, you have an exceptionally kind and honest person. And I disagree his conduct threatened serious harm,” said Bruno, asking for a minimum 10-year sentence.
Acknowledging the “significant trauma” Pennington suffered as a child, his mental-health issues, his strokes and his care for his mother and grandmother, Rosenbaum said he still had to deter other convicted felons who believe it’s all right to possess weapons.
The judge said he also had “concerns” about the number of guns and the amount of ammunition Pennington had.
“I have no problem with law-abiding people having guns, whether for hunting, protection or as enthusiasts," Rosenbaum said. "That’s fine, as long as you do it legally. He knew he wasn’t supposed to have a gun.”