URBANA — A convicted felon who admitted he possessed a shotgun in Urbana last summer has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.
Eric Knight, 30, who last lived in the 1200 block of East Delaware Avenue, was given credit on his sentence for 157 days already served. Judge Roger Webber agreed to recommend him for the Department of Corrections’ impact incarceration program, also referred to as boot camp.
Knight admitted that on Sept. 19, he had a 20-gauge shotgun in the Delaware Avenue home. Police found it while responding to a domestic-violence call, Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said. Because of a prior drug conviction in Alabama, Knight is not allowed to have guns.
In that case, the state agreed to dismiss other charges of vehicular invasion, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery and another count of unlawful use of weapons by a felon alleging Knight also had a rifle.
Also in return for his guilty plea, the state dismissed two other cases from 2021 in which Knight was charged with burglary and theft, harassment, and domestic battery.
He was also ordered to forfeit the weapons to Urbana police.
Hinman said Knight’s only prior conviction was the drug offense from Alabama.