URBANA - An Urbana man who admitted he was carrying a gun when he was not allowed to has been sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison.

Kawame Johnson, 31, whose last known address was in the 1600 block of Willow Road, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated possession of a firearm by a felon.

He admitted to Judge Randy Roseunbaum that on Feb. 18 he had a pistol in his waistband when Champaign police pulled over the vehicle he was in for an alleged traffic violation.

Convicted of burglary in 2013, Johnson is not allowed to possess weapons.