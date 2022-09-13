URBANA — An Urbana man with a lengthy criminal history has been sentenced to four years in prison for having an untraceable ghost gun.
Lorn Chan, 41, who listed an address in the 300 block of South Dodson Drive, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Roger Webber to possession of a weapon by a felon.
He admitted that on June 14, he had the gun at the home he shared with another man.
A report from a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy said Chan got into an argument that day with a roommate and allegedly pointed a handgun in the direction of the man and another woman and threatened to shoot them, but another roommate talked him out of it.
Court records show Chan had previous convictions for aggravated battery, driving under suspension and driving under revocation dating to 1999 that make him ineligible to have a gun.
He was given credit on his sentence for 92 days already served in jail.