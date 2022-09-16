URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted having a gun he should not have had has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Jevon Brown, 29, who listed an address in the 2400 block of East Illinois Street, pleaded guilty Wednesday to unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
He admitted to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that he had a gun in his car about 3 a.m. Aug. 3 when a Champaign police officer stopped him near Clark and Russell streets for having an expired registration.
The officer said he found suspected crack cocaine, cannabis and a gun in his vehicle.
With previous convictions for unlawful restraint, domestic battery, criminal damage to property and driving under suspension, Brown isn’t allowed to own a gun.
A prosecutor agreed to dismiss a charge that Brown possessed the cocaine in return for his plea to the weapons charge. He was ordered to forfeit the gun to Champaign police and given credit for 48 days served.