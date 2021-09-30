URBANA — An Urbana man with a criminal past who admitted he had a loaded gun has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Tyderrious Hughes Clark, 24, who listed an address in the 2400 block of Prairie Green Drive, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, admitting that on Sept. 14, he had a loaded Glock pistol in his pocket.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said Urbana police recognized Clark as being wanted on an outstanding warrant and approached him on Prairie Green to speak with him.
He admitted he had a gun in his pocket but claimed to be holding it for someone else.
With a previous conviction for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in Coles County, Clark is not allowed to have a gun.
He was serving a sentence of probation for that 2021 conviction at the time of his arrest, McCallum said.