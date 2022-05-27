URBANA — An Urbana man with a criminal conviction who admitted having a gun has been sentenced to six years in prison.
David Lee Williams, 32, who listed an address in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue, pleaded guilty Friday to possession of a weapon by a felon.
He admitted to Judge Roger Webber that on Dec. 22, he had a .380-caliber pistol with a defaced serial number in his apartment.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force had gone there with a search warrant following controlled purchases of drugs that informants had made from Williams.
In the apartment, they also found heroin in a bedroom that Williams admitted was his and cocaine and the gun in a safe in another bedroom. He admitted to police that he occasionally sells heroin.
In exchange for his guilty plea to the gun charge, McCallum agreed to dismiss other charges of armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and manufacture or delivery of fentanyl, all Class X felony offenses.
McCallum said Williams had a 2018 conviction for criminal sexual assault and other misdemeanor convictions for domestic battery, possession of cannabis, driving under the influence and retail theft.