Martez L. Jones, 26, of Urbana, sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, to 2.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to unlawful use of weapons by a felon, admitting that on Sept. 9, he had a loaded 9 mm handgun in his home, which police found during a narcotics investigation.