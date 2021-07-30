URBANA — The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges Friday against an Urbana man in the rape of a woman in her home earlier this month.
However, a judge was unable to arraign Kevin Finley, 32, on the aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges because he refused to remain quiet during a 10-minute video appearance Friday afternoon from the satellite jail.
“I already been here 13 days and nobody showed proof of jurisdiction over my blood,” Finley said in one of the first of at least 20 different comments he blurted out as Judge Adam Dill tried to read him his rights and the charges.
“My name is copyrighted” and “Let the record reflect no one has a charge against me” were among the intelligible statements Finley made.
Because Finley refused to listen to the judge or answer his inquiries about whether he understood the charges, Dill continued the hearing until Monday morning.
However, Dill asked Assistant State’s Attorney Regan Radtke to give him a synopsis of the evidence against Finley so that he could set bond.
Reading from written notes, Radtke, who was in the courtroom with Dill, did her best to make her voice heard over Finley’s.
She said the woman was awakened about 2:15 a.m. July 8 by a man in her bedroom who put a metal object to her head and told her not to scream.
Threatening to shoot her, he then took her clothing off, got in her bed and sexually assaulted her. He then ordered her to shower and went into the bathroom to watch her do so, continuing to hold the weapon on her.
He left through the same unlocked door through which he entered and the victim called police.
Radtke told the judge that based on the woman’s description of her assailant, police developed Finley as a suspect.
Police had already been investigating him for dozens of attacks in the last couple of years during which a man has been grabbing and slapping the buttocks of women in Urbana as they walk alone, she said.
Police also found video surveillance of Finley near the victim’s home at the time of the assault wearing clothing that was the same as she had described. His phone records revealed he was near her home when she was raped.
Radtke said police interviewed Finley, who denied being at or near the woman’s home at the time of the attack.
Radtke said Finley has previous convictions for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of cannabis and was charged July 19 with possession and delivery of methamphetamine that police found July 16 in a search of his car and home.
Finley has been jailed on the drug charges since his arrest July 16 in lieu of $250,000 bond.
Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham said Finley refused to speak with him before court so that Ham could assist him during Friday’s court hearing.
Hearing the evidence and Finley’s record, Dill set bond on the sex charges at $1 million.
Prosecutors filed two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against Finley, who listed addresses in the 1600 block of Ivanhoe Way and the 800 block of Oakland Avenue.
One assault charge alleges that he had a gun, and the other alleges he had a weapon, when he sexually assaulted the woman. If convicted of either of those counts, he faces a minimum of six to 30 years in prison plus up to 10 to 15 years more if he is found to have used a weapon.
The charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse alleges Finley touched her genital area and carries penalties ranging from three to 14 years in prison.
As a condition of Finley’s bond, he is to have no contact with the woman or her address.
In court last week on the drug charges, Finley told Dill he intended to represent himself and asked for a probable-cause hearing, which was set for Aug. 11. Dill didn’t get that far in the process Friday before stopping the arraignment.