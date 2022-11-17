URBANA — With Champaign already paying bonuses to help recruit and retain police officers, Urbana officials are considering doing the same.
Presented to the Urbana City Council earlier this week was a proposal for about $1.34 million in police recruitment and retention incentives over four years — about $606,000 of which would be for fiscal year 2023.
Urbana needs these incentives because police-officer recruitment has become extremely competitive, according to a memo to the council from Human Resources and Finance Director Elizabeth Hannan, interim Human Resources Manager Femi Fletcher and financial analyst Alyana Robinson.
“Most police-officer candidates apply to multiple agencies, and most agencies are offering some type of incentive,” they said. “For Urbana to compete effectively for the most qualified new hires and lateral transfers, incentives are a necessity.”
The total cost of the incentives to the city would depend on turnover. The police department currently has six vacancies, according to Hannan.
An ordinance revising the city budget to include the incentives will be put before the council for approval Monday.
Mayor Diane Marlin said she’s “very supportive” of the incentives to retain current officers and continue to attract new staff.
“We are looking to keep fully staffed because our police force is so lean anyway,” she said.
Alderman Chris Evans said he’s read that officers do their jobs because it’s their calling.
“This year, we’re being told it’s all about the money. I’m left not knowing what motivates police officers,” he said. “What I do know is that there is no guarantee more money will solve the problem of officer vacancies.”
Under the proposed incentives, a $10,000 retention bonus would be paid to the city’s current Fraternal Order of Police employees, including all police officers and sergeants, within 90 days of acceptance of the terms by the union, followed by a second bonus of $10,000 two years later.
Current employees with police experience before they came to work for Urbana would be placed on the pay scale based on their total years of police experience, provided they worked as a police officer for at least two years before coming to Urbana.
Accruals of leave time would also be adjusted based on total experience.
Among retention bonuses would be $10,000 on the first paycheck for lateral transfers from other departments and a second $10,000 bonus when they’ve successfully completed their probationary period.
Other new officer hires would get a $5,000 bonus on their first paychecks and a second $5,000 bonus when they complete probation.
Other city employees could also cash in on bonuses.
Any city employee who refers someone who begins work as an Urbana police officer and successfully completes probation would be eligible for a $2,500 bonus per new hire, up to $10,000 in total referral bonuses per employee.
“This year has been a year of everyone wanting to get theirs,” Evans said. “Public works employees got a raise every year over the next three years and a new storage shed. The fire department got a 17 percent raise over the next six years and wants two new fire stations. The police department already grabbed $809,788 of American Rescue Plan money for two new investigative positions and some training, wants a remodeling project for some office space, and we haven’t even gotten to next year’s labor contract.”
Add to that a remodeling of the City Building’s front lobby, incentives for the Hotel Royer project, “and this current administration will soon be asking the city council to jump off the fiscal cliff to the tune of $17.5 million of debt to be paid over the next 10 to 15 years,” Evans said. “As long as the administration believes the government credit card is all good, this spending could be endless.”
Evans said he’s sure residents “are willing to pay well for good work and hard work” and that “the current sentiment is to do all we can for our first responders.”
“But did anyone hear what our finance director said at the last council meeting?” Evans went on to ask. “‘We need to start talking about raising revenue,’ she said. So while I am voting yes to these incentives, I have to ask our citizens, which one of your taxes do you want me to raise to pay for all this stuff?”
Hannan said the availability of bonuses for incoming lateral transfers and other incoming new officer hires would be phased out on June 30, 2024, unless the program is renewed.
Champaign has rolled out similar police recruitment and retention bonuses, and a police official said they’ve paid off.
“Champaign police have fundamentally altered our recruiting efforts in recent years, and 2022 has been a stellar year for staff recruiting and retention in our department,” said Champaign police Sgt. Matt Crane. “To date, we have hired 19 new officers in 2022.”
Since the start of the Experienced Officer Incentive Program in July 2021, Champaign police have hired 10 experienced officers, with eight of those hires coming in 2022, Crane said.
The department’s continuous recruiting program for entry-level officers has also paid off, with 11 new entry-level officers hired in 2022, he said.
Not only that, “Champaign police have seen a significant reduction of staff departures in 2022 from the prior two years, and retention bonuses have likely had some role in that,” Crane said.