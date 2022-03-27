URBANA — Two familiar faces are expected to lead the Urbana Police Department until a permanent replacement can be found for its retiring chief.
“Under the rules that were changed last year, I can recommend appointments for up to two years,” Mayor Diane Marlin said. “I am doing the maximum appointment, but I don’t want this to go on for two years.”
On Monday, city council members will be asked to endorse Marlin’s appointment of Rich Surles and Matt Bain as interim police chief and deputy chief, respectively.
The duo will take on their longer titles and different duties April 2, the day after Bryant Seraphin puts a period on his 27-year career with the department.
Seraphin announced his retirement in January but had alerted Marlin of his plans prior to that, so she’s had time to think about transitions.
Neither Surles nor Bain are interested in being chief, said Marlin, who made their appointments effective through April 1, 2024, or until the positions are filled by outsiders.
Given Champaign’s experience finding qualified applicants to lead that city’s police department, Marlin admits she is a little nervous.
Champaign has been looking for a successor to Anthony Cobb since his departure seven months ago and only last week announced three finalists for the leadership post.
An open house is set for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Illinois Terminal for the public to meet the trio.
“Yeah, I’m worried, because everyone is looking for chiefs,” Marlin said.
This week, Urbana will close its request-for-proposals period for a search firm to help her find a new police chief and a new director of community development services.
Sheila Dodd has held the position of interim director of that city department since Lorrie Pearson left in mid-September to take the job of executive director of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District. Pearson had been with the city six years, two of them as director of community development.
Marlin said she hopes not to have to use a search firm to find a new fire chief to replace Charles Lauss, who announced earlier this month that he’ll retire May 6. She has not yet made public any succession plans for the fire department.
Marlin said she didn’t want to try to predict a timeline for having a new chief working. Eight search firms responded to the request for proposals. The first step is hiring one of them to help the city.
“We do know that just in Illinois, there are a fair number of cities looking for police chiefs. We’ll take our time,” she said. “We want somebody with the right fit. We are looking for someone we can have for a longer term.”
Meanwhile, Bain, a 22-year police officer, said he and Surles, almost a 25-year employee, “will be working and learning together a lot.”
“I think Rich and I are going into this looking to maintain where we are at,” he said. “Hiring is going to be our number-one focus. We are here not to make changes but to keep things afloat until a new chief can be found.”
Bain said once a new chief is in place, he and Surles plan to return to their previous positions.