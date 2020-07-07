URBANA — The combination of guns and drugs in an Urbana home has resulted in Class X felony charges against two men.
Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force did a court-authorized search of an apartment in the 900 block of South Lierman Avenue at about 8:40 a.m. July 1.
In a room identified as being occupied by Leonard Moore, 33, police found safes, just over an ounce of suspected crack cocaine, two pistols, cash and about 13.5 ounces of cannabis.
Police also found a scale and packaging materials.
Moore's roommate, Jimel Green, 47, told police he owned the cannabis, that he sells crack cocaine and is addicted to heroin, a police report said. He also admitted he had handled the firearms.
Moore had a set of keys on him that opened the safes where the bulk of the drugs were found, police said.
Each of the men was charged with being an armed habitual criminal and possessing cocaine intended for sale. All the counts are Class X felonies carrying penalties ranging from six to 30 years in prison upon conviction.
Both men had prior criminal convictions that netted them previous sentences to prison.
Judge Adam Dill set bond for Green at $150,000 and told him to be back in court Aug. 4.
Moore asked for a probable cause hearing, which Dill set for July 22. His bond was set at $100,000.
Both men remained in jail Tuesday.