URBANA — An Urbana Middle School seventh-grade student died Tuesday afternoon of "unknown medical reasons," and the school is set to hold an e-learning day Wednesday, Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum told families Tuesday evening.
The middle school was placed on a soft lockdown Tuesday to “ensure first responders had full access to the school and to assess the situation,” said the note from Ivory-Tatum to students, parents and staff.
It further said the school will have an e-learning day Wednesday to “allow UMS students and staff time to grieve."
Crisis staff members will be available from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the school for students, staff and family members who need support.