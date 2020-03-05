URBANA — An Urbana police investigator testified Wednesday that he found a rifle in a bedroom where Dangelis Chambers stayed and that it used the same kind of ammunition that killed an Urbana man.
Chambers, 29, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Renese D. Riley, 30, who was shot early on Dec. 30, 2018, during an argument outside an Urbana apartment building where Mr. Riley’s girlfriend lived with her sister, who was Chambers’ girlfriend.
On Wednesday, Urbana police investigator Duane Smith told jurors he found a .22-caliber rifle in the bedroom that Chambers shared with Demeisha Carlton at 2008 Vawter St. It was hidden inside the leg of a pair of athletic pants that were in a garbage bag in a bedroom closet.
Later that same day, police also searched Chambers’ parents home in southeast Urbana and found a magazine for that rifle filled with .22-caliber bullets, the same caliber of the slug that forensic pathologist Dr. Shiping Bao said pierced Mr. Riley’s lungs and heart, causing his death in less than an hour after he was shot.
Sgt. Mike Cervantes testified he helped search Chambers’ parents’ home and also found mail addressed to Chambers and bloody bandages and wrappers in the trash. The magazine was found in a duffel bag in the garage that also contained men’s clothing.
Cervantes said police arrested Chambers at his job in Savoy about 11:45 a.m. Dec. 30 as his parents dropped him off.
Prosecutors introduced the rifle evidence to support a charge of unlawful use of weapons against Chambers, who as a convicted felon is not allowed to have guns, and to link its ammunition to the small revolver found under Mr. Riley’s body.
Sgt. Matthew McKinney, the first officer on scene after the shooting, found the gun when he rolled Mr. Riley over in an attempt to find the source of his bleeding.
Another eyewitness to the shooting, a woman living in a third-floor apartment, testified she looked out her window after hearing two men yelling at each other and a woman’s voice. She described a balding man exchanging blows with a man who had dreadlocks (Mr. Riley).
After each man threw a few punches, she said the balding man pointed his arm in the direction of the other man.
“After I heard the shot, the individual with the dreads stumbled to the ground,” she said.
The balding man then approached the man on the ground, bent over him slightly about three seconds, then got in a car and left with a woman.
On Tuesday, Mr. Riley’s girlfriend, Denika Carlton, identified Chambers as the man who shot the father of her child during a physical fight in the yard just outside the locked gate leading to the apartment doors.
The shooting happened about 2:30 a.m. She said Chambers then left with her sister, Demeisha Carlton.
The trial before Judge Roger Webber adjourned early Wednesday because Demeisha Carlton, who had been subpoenaed to testify for both the state and the defense, failed to show up.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher told the judge that her uncle called his office to report that she had car trouble while traveling from St. Louis and hoped to be present today.