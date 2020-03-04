URBANA — A 21-year-old woman told a jury Tuesday that she tried to keep the father of her child from fighting with her sister’s boyfriend outside an Urbana apartment building 14 months ago.
Denika Carlton said both her boyfriend, Renese Riley, 30, and her sister’s boyfriend, Dangelis Chambers, 29, were punching each other outside the apartment the sisters shared at 2008 Vawter Street when Chambers pulled a gun and shot Riley.
The single shot to Riley’s chest went through both lungs and his heart, leading to his death less than an hour later at Carle Foundation Hospital.
“I was trying my best to keep them from fighting,” Carlton said in a recorded statement to police that was played for the jury in Chambers’ trial on charges of first-degree murder. “My sister kept saying, ‘Let them fight. Let them fight.’”
The jury was picked Monday and testimony began Tuesday before Judge Roger Webber. Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones and one of her assistants, Matt Ham, represent Chambers. Assistant state’s attorneys Scott Larson and Joel Fletcher are prosecuting him.
Carlton told police that Chambers was the boyfriend of her sister, Demeisha Carlton, and that the three of them lived together. Early on Dec. 30, 2018, she said Chambers came to her room to talk and they began arguing loudly, so much so that a neighbor called police.
Urbana police Officer Oliver Marquez said he responded at 1:45 a.m. but was not allowed in by Demeisha Carlton.
Determining no one was hurt, he left, only to return about 2:30 a.m. when the neighbor called about a fight outside.
Denika Carlton said after arguing with Chambers, she phoned Mr. Riley to come get her and their child.
“I never wanted them to fight. I just wanted to pack so we could leave,” she told police.
She said Mr. Riley stood outside the locked gate leading to the stairs to the second-floor apartment and yelled up at Chambers, challenging him to come out and fight.
Denika Carlton said she tried to calm Mr. Riley while keeping Chambers and her sister from going past the locked gate. Instead, they pushed past her and went to a car. Chambers came right back and the two men squared up and began punching each other with fists, both of them landing several blows. One of Mr. Riley’s eyes swelled shut.
Chambers “fell on his knee. He got up like he wanted to fight again, then he extended his arm out and he shot” Mr. Riley, Denika Carlton said. “I didn’t know it was real. Renese turned around and started walking and blood was coming out of his chest.”
Denika Carlton said her sister and Chambers then left in the car.
Urbana police Sgt. Matthew McKinney, the first officer to arrive after the shooting, said he found Mr. Riley face down in a pool of blood. Trying to find the source of the bleeding, McKinney turned Mr. Riley on his side and found a “small pistol in blood and dirt directly underneath his chest and abdomen.”
Mr. Riley was taken to Carle, where he died about 36 minutes after arrival.
The neighbor in a third-floor apartment who called police the first time said the noise died down but she heard screaming again about 2:30 a.m. coming from outside.
Testifying through a Spanish translator, the woman said she couldn’t understand all that was being said but heard “very angry” voices and a woman yelling “stop.” She looked out a window of her apartment to the area below and clearly saw the fight between the men.
While the woman did not know the men, she referred to Mr. Riley as the man who wore a green jacket prior to the fight. Denika Carlton said Mr. Riley had removed his jacket and hoodie before confronting Chambers.
The woman also confirmed seeing the manwho was fighting with Mr. Riley with a gun at his right side that he used to shoot Mr. Riley from only a few feet away. The shooter then got in a car with a woman and left, she said.
Although Miller-Jones said in pretrial hearings that Chambers might assert self-defense, Ham made no mention of that in his opening statement. He merely cautioned jurors to “keep an open mind” and hold the state to its burden of proof.
The trial is expected to continue through Thursday.