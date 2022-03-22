SPRINGFIELD — A familiar face in Champaign County legal and political circles has been chosen to head a group committed to promoting civility, diversity and professionalism among lawyers and judges in Illinois.
Erika Harold, 42, of Urbana will begin her new job as executive director of the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism on April 11.
“It’s an opportunity of a lifetime to be able to make an impact on some of the most important issues in our legal system and profession and I could not be more excited to have this opportunity,” Harold said Tuesday, shortly after the high court announced her selection following a nationwide search.
Currently in private practice as a commercial litigation attorney with the Champaign law firm of Meyer Capel, Harold has served on the commission’s executive committee since 2017 and will succeed Jayne Reardon, who has been executive director since 2009.
The commission was founded by the state’s high court in 2005 and exists to eliminate bias and divisiveness in the legal and justice systems and ensure fair, efficient and effective service to Illinois citizens.
“Erika has … led our communications and outreach efforts for years, resulting in a strong presence for our professionalism programming throughout Illinois and nationally,” said commission Chair Martin Sinclair. “Her demeanor inside and outside of her practice exemplifies professionalism, and we are confident that, under her leadership, the commission will continue to deliver innovative educational programming and resources to lawyers and judges in Illinois."
Harold said her service on the commission inspired her to apply for the directorship.
“The values of professionalism, diversity and civility have always been important to me in the practice of law and living life,” she said.
She has practiced what she preaches by teaching students about the U.S. legal system as part of the “Lawyers in the Classroom” program, coaching students in mock-trial competitions and serving on the teaching faculty of Harvard Law School’s Trial Advocacy Workshop.
Born and raised in Urbana, Harold graduated from Urbana High School in 1997, and earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Illinois in 2001, graduating as a member of the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. In 2007, she earned her law degree from Harvard Law School.
In between those educational endeavors, she became Miss Illinois in 2002 and Miss America in 2003.
“I was able to graduate debt-free due to scholarships and appearance fees,” said Harold, who used her platform as Miss America to speak out against bullying.
In 2013, the same year she joined Meyer Capel, Harold launched an unsuccessful primary challenge against U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, in the 13th Congressional District. In 2018, she won the Republican nomination for Illinois attorney general but lost in the general election to Kwame Raoul.
Prior to coming to Meyer Capel, she worked for two different Chicago-based law firms.
“My experience at Meyer Capel has been very gratifying," Harold said. "Meyer Capel is a wonderful place to practice law for wonderful clients, to work on very interesting legal issues, and have the support of incredibly intelligent lawyers all working to achieve a positive outcome for clients."
Given the firm’s large size, she will be able to parse out her caseload to colleagues right away and “be able to hit the ground running” when she starts her new job in three weeks.
Harold will supervise a full-time staff of eight, including another Champaign native, Mark Palmer, who serves as chief counsel to the commission on professionalism.
The job promises to keep her busy.
“There will be a lot of speaking engagements, presentations in Illinois and nationally and collaborating with judicial, legal groups throughout the state," she said. "I enjoy meeting people and engaging with people committed to these sorts of ideals so I’m looking forward to it."
Harold will work from the commission's office in downtown Chicago and has already found a place to live there.
But she promised to be back in her hometown — her parents still live in Urbana — frequently.
“I am an avid Illini fan and people can expect to see me cheering on the Illini all the time,” she said.