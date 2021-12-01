URBANA — When Joe Cassidy responded to a call from the floor of a local apartment building, the Urbana police officer was greeted in the hallway by a mother, screaming in a foreign language, holding what looked like a lifeless 5-year-old girl.
The mother, speaking what he surmised might have been French, “kept pointing down her own throat like something was down there,” Cassidy said.
He took the young girl and administered the Heimlich maneuver, beginning police procedure for unresponsive subjects.
“I just went into robot mode,” Cassidy said. “I fell back on my training, and maybe me being a dad came out a bit.”
Eventually, the child came to and started to cry, Cassidy said.
He patted her back, and reminded her that, in this case, “crying is good.”
Once they got to the hospital, the child spoke with Cassidy, returning to her “little, bubbly” self just minutes after she lay motionless on the apartment hallway floor, he said.
On Tuesday, Cassidy, a six-year veteran of the Urbana Police Department, received two awards: one for saving the girl’s life, and another high honor, 2020’s John E. Lockard Officer of the Year.
Police Chief Bryant Seraphin offered glowing praise, including from some of Cassidy’s nominators, at Tuesday afternoon’s Urbana Police Department Awards Ceremony.
“My sons like to talk about when someone has a joyful spirit, you can tell. Joe has a joyful spirit,” Seraphin said. “He can dance with kids on Facebook videos, mediate a neighborhood dispute or respond to a man-with-a-gun call. To be able to have a skill set where you can do all those things and do them well, it’s a nice find to have.”
Dozens of Urbana officers and local residents received department certificates of merit, commendation and appreciation for their efforts to assist law enforcement over the last couple years.
Filling in for COVID-19 interruptions, award winners from 2019 all the way to early 2021 were included in the day’s ceremony hosted at the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System headquarters.
Some were active bystanders, like Brittany Lane and Raymond Carter, who alerted police of people who had wandered too far from their assisted-living facilities.
Pastor Marsh Jones was asked for by someone who was enduring delusions and standing in the middle of the road in the 1800 block of Cunningham Avenue at 3 p.m. one day, Seraphin said. Jones came to the scene while the officers blocked the street.
The event also honored teams of officers who responded to stressful calls of mental and physical crises.
Eight officers, including four from the University of Illinois Police Department, received certificates for their collective response to a 16-year-old caller who said they planned to jump out of a window.
Officers scrambled in different campus buildings while dispatchers tried to ping the phone the young person called from. A second caller confirmed the location.
The officers ran up and down flights of stairs on the east and west towers of the building, eventually restraining the teen and bringing her to medical care unharmed.
Responding to a call at a local hotel, a team of officers including Paige Bennett discovered a father who had fatally overdosed on heroin. They cared for a toddler and mother on scene and began the preliminary investigation, Seraphin said.
Detectives Darrin McCartney, Matt Quinley and Jim Kerner were able to eventually identify the offenders who were selling the heroin, Seraphin said, and make an arrest. The offender pleaded guilty and got six years in prison.
At a local Burger King, someone attempted to rob the cash register. Matthew Lindsey and Robert Harmon were part of the awarded team of patrons and employees who held the offender in place until police arrived.
“I think we need to stop sometimes and recognize some of the very, very cool work that these men and women do here,” Seraphin said.
Cassidy, who’s also a member of the SWAT team and a field training officer, felt humbled by the day’s recognition.
“The team I work with and the people that work on my shift, they’re my partners and they deserve the award just as much as I do,” he said.
Cassidy and his wife, Liz, moved to C-U six years ago when Liz found a job in town. The two met at Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio, where Cassidy originally studied to become a Catholic priest.
“Then I decided I didn’t want to do that and went back to my childhood dream of becoming a cop,” he said.
He garnered department-wide praise a few years ago at Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin’s ice cream social, where he followed the moves of a young girl doing karate. Someone recorded it and posted it to Facebook.
“That’s just me, being a normal being with other human beings, and trying to bring joy to someone,” he said. “I find the most fulfillment in being a regular street cop, and everything else is an added bonus.”