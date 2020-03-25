URBANA — An Urbana man who was shooting a pellet rifle for fun Tuesday afternoon got a lot of police officers’ adrenaline pumping.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said a 911 call was made at 4:10 p.m. about shots being fired in the wooded area just west of Race Street and south of Windsor Road, which is University of Illinois property.
“Information was developed that a man with a long gun was in the tree line on the west side of Race across from Meadowbrook Park,” Smysor said. “We got there, located him. He was not armed at the time. He said, ‘It’s a BB gun.’ We cuffed him, detained him, then went in the woods to find where he was.
“We found the BB gun and the target areas where he had been shooting. We handed him over to the UI Police Department.”
A release from the UI said Dominik K. Mazur, 38, of Urbana was issued a notice to appear in court later for trespassing on state-supported property and unlawful use of weapons on state-supported property.