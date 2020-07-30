URBANA — An Urbana man on parole for second-degree murder has been arrested for allegedly having a cache of money, methamphetamine and cannabis in his home.
Sgt. Dave Griffet said about 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force accompanied a parole officer to the Rainbow View Drive home of Preston D. Marizetts, 28, for a compliance check.
In the house, they found more than 2 pounds (1,100 grams) of methamphetamine, more than 3 pounds (1,452 grams) of cannabis, $80,900 in cash and a pistol.
The money and the unloaded pistol were found in a safe. The drugs were found in closets in the house.
Marizetts was released from prison last August after serving nine years of a 20-year prison sentence from Peoria County for second-degree murder in a 2010 incident.
He was charged Thursday with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class X felony carrying 15 to 60 years in prison upon conviction; possession of a weapon by a felon on parole, a Class 2 felony for which probation is not an option; and possession with intent to deliver cannabis, also a Class 2 felony with an extended prison term possible.