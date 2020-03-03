URBANA — An Urbana man on parole for a drug conviction has been charged as an armed habitual criminal after police found a gun that he allegedly had Monday night.
Tevin Gant, 29, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Ivanhoe Way, was arrested by University of Illinois police, who initially tried to stop him for speeding but ended up finding cannabis in his car and a gun along his path of flight. Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch said about 9:30 p.m., a UI officer saw Gant allegedly speeding in the area of University and Goodwin avenues and pulled him over.
Lynch said the officer could smell cannabis coming from Gant’s car and observed him shaking. He also saw open alcohol in the car. After he got out of the car, Gant admitted he had cannabis in his pocket.
As the officer went to touch the pocket, which he described as appearing to be weighted down, Gant took off running.
After a brief pursuit, officers found Gant hiding near garbage receptacles at the Taco Bell on University Avenue in Urbana.
Under a car nearby, police found a 9 mm Glock handgun. In Gant’s car, police found about 130 grams of cannabis, cannabis products and empty plastic bags. Gant admitted the cannabis was his but denied the gun was, Lynch said.
Lynch said police found a recent Facebook live posting depicting Gant holding a gun. Because of previous three previous Cook County convictions for drug offenses, Gant is not allowed to have a gun.
Additionally, he was out on bond after having been charged in Champaign County with allegedly having cannabis that he intended to sell on Feb. 15.
In addition to the armed habitual criminal charge, which carries a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years upon conviction, Gant was also charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon on parole and resisting a peace officer.
Judge Adam Dill told Gant to return to court for a probable-cause hearing March 31. He’s being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.