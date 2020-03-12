URBANA — An Urbana man on parole for a 2016 attack on a man in Campustown and possessing a weapon has been arrested and charged with having a gun and drugs in his home.
Jeffrey Alexander-Jordan, 23, who listed an address in the 2400 block of Prairie Green, was arrested Wednesday following a compliance check at his home by parole authorities and members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
Task force Sgt. Dave Griffet said Alexander-Jordan allegedly had a 9 mm Ruger handgun and 10 tablets of MDMA, also known as Ecstasy, in his apartment, both in violation of the terms of his parole.
Alexander-Jordan was supposed to be discharged from parole in late May. He had been released from prison in May 2019 after having served sentences he received in 2017 for unlawful use of a weapon out of Peoria County and aggravated battery out of Champaign County.
The aggravated battery stemmed from an attack on a man on Green Street in September 2016. Alexander-Jordan was one of nine men involved in kicking a man to unconsciousness in a parking lot in the 300 block of East Green Street. That incident precipitated a shooting that killed an innocent bystander and wounded three others and resulted in another man going to prison for murder for 60 years.
Alexander-Jordan was charged Thursday with unlawful use of weapons by a felon on parole, a Class 2 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
If convicted of the more serious charges, he faces an extended term of up to 14 years in prison.
Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $25,000 and told him to be back in court April 28.