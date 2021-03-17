URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly had a loaded gun in his car on an interstate highway Tuesday has been charged with being an armed habitual criminal.
The state’s attorney’s office also filed charges of possession of weapon by a felon on parole and possession of a stolen weapon against Michael Anderson, 34, of the 2200 block of Fletcher Street.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said Anderson was arrested Tuesday following a traffic stop on Interstate 72 just west of Champaign.
An Illinois state trooper stopped the car for speeding and smelled cannabis coming from it and could see cannabis flakes on the floorboard.
Anderson, the lone occupant, told the trooper his girlfriend had been smoking in the rental car earlier that day. The trooper ran a check on Anderson’s license and learned he was on parole.
The trooper searched the car and in the trunk found a loaded .45-caliber handgun, which had been reported stolen.
Hinman said Anderson has three previous convictions for burglary as well as others for domestic battery, aggravated battery and theft. He is not allowed to have a weapon.
If convicted of being an armed habitual criminal, he faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.
Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $100,000 and told him to return to court March 31.