URBANA — An Urbana man on parole for a 2017 drug conviction is back in jail after police found a loaded gun magazine in his home.
Joseph L. Reed Jr., 34, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Beech Street, was charged Thursday with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon on parole, a Class 2 felony.
Parole officials, accompanied by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, found the ammunition during a compliance check of his home about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, a police report said.
Assistant State's Attorney Regan Radtke said Reed told authorities he had no idea how the magazine got there.
Reed, who has five previous drug convictions and is waiting to be sentenced for a sixth, is not allowed to have weapons or ammunition.
A month ago he pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine and aggravated fleeing from police and is set to be sentenced for those offenses Aug. 27 by Judge Randy Rosenbaum.
Judge Adam Dill on Thursday set his bond in the new case at $100,000 and told him to return to court Aug. 24 for a probable cause hearing.