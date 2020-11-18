URBANA — To address the racial disparity in the traffic stops Urbana officers make, the police department will be piloting a program next year that puts patrol officers where there are traffic problems.
Chief Bryant Seraphin and Mayor Diane Marlin are optimistic it will help eliminate the traffic-stop disparity, in part because they said it already has.
With its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, officers focus on areas where there are more accidents, and these stops make up about 31 percent of all traffic stops in the city.
Among these stops, Black drivers were less likely to be pulled over in 2019 than would be expected based on how many Black drivers the city estimates are on the road from accident data.
But among regular patrol stops, when officers don’t have a focused location to patrol, Black drivers were 61 percent more likely to be pulled over in 2019 than would be expected.
Now the city wants to expand the traffic-enforcement program to all traffic stops in 2021.
“This is a dramatic difference, a vast departure from how we’ve done this traditionally,” Seraphin said at Monday’s city council meeting.
He said Fayetteville, N.C., made a similar change and reduced its racial disparity in traffic stops, decreased crashes and didn’t see a significant change in the crime rate.
“The bottom line is that we’re disproportionately stopping our Black drivers in Urbana, and how do we change that behavior?” he said. “We do it by looking at where the officers are.”
“It gets back to the basic philosophy of traffic enforcement, which is to promote traffic safety,” Marlin said. “This makes a lot of sense. It’s a simple approach, but I think it is the right one.”
Seraphin said officers would still respond to crime and address life-safety issues in all parts of the city.
“Where there’s a life-safety-danger issue, we still want the officers to address it,” he said.