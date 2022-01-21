URBANA — If not for his lack of aptitude in chemistry, Bryant Seraphin might be working as a doctor.
Fortunately for the citizens of Urbana, the tough courses needed for a pre-med student at the University of Illinois caused him to do some “soul-searching” that turned his attention instead to police work.
After spending more than half his life working for only one police department, Seraphin is retiring as Urbana’s police chief.
The reasons are simple, he said: He’s the right age, and the pension is going to be just fine for the married father of two college-age sons.
“No, I am not” running from anything, he said. “Conversely, I’m not running to anything. You are not going to see me being announced as the next associate director of this and that.
“It’s time for a change. I’ve done this 27½ years. It’s time to go out and explore and try some different things,” said the chief of the 36th largest city in Illinois, with a population of just over 40,000.
Seraphin departs at the end of March, having worked for five different chiefs and three mayors.
His current boss, Mayor Diane Marlin, was effusive with her praise.
“Chief Seraphin has brought a wealth of knowledge and stability in his 27-year career with the Urbana Police Department. The relationships he has built within the community and with neighboring jurisdictions have been invaluable,” Marlin said, adding he “has brought positive, supportive and energetic leadership to the city of Urbana.”
Seraphin turned 50 last fall, the first magic number in police-pension machinations. When he hit 27 years of service in October, another threshold, he started thinking about stepping away from the department he joined fresh out of college.
He gave Marlin a heads-up long before Thursday’s announcement, allowing the two of them to work with Deputy Chief Rich Surles to “iron out details for a smooth transition,” Marlin said.
Surles, a 25-year veteran of the department, will act as chief but already let Marlin know that he’s not interested in the job permanently.
The city will begin looking for a new chief right away.
“As you can imagine, there are a lot of moving parts. We plan to issue a request for proposals for a search firm within the next week,” Marlin said. “We don’t know yet what the cost for the search will be or how long the process will take. We’ll update the public as more information becomes available.”
It was Marlin who named Seraphin as interim chief in August 2018 when Sylvia Morgan left, and then chose him as Morgan’s permanent replacement in June 2019.
By that time, he had done almost every job a sworn officer can.
“I graduated in May and started (with Urbana police) in October 1994. I roofed houses in between,” said Seraphin, who came to the UI from Sugar Grove in northern Illinois, where his folks still live. He intended to study medicine, but some difficult courses prompted him to switch to sociology and criminology, a field in which he also had an interest.
“My dad was a security guard part time at a hospital on weekends,” he said. “I don’t come from a law-enforcement family. As a small kid, you watch your dad put on a uniform to go to work at midnight. You don’t know the difference between security work and police work at age 5.
“I enjoyed the idea of going out to catch the bad guys and to make a right out of a wrong,” he said. “Once you start this, you learn there’s a whole lot of gray.”
And learn he did — from his very first solo call helping a stranded motorist on Country Club Road to finishing a year with a record 10 murders.
He was promoted to sergeant in 2002, lieutenant in 2007, deputy chief in 2017 and interim chief a year later. As chief, he oversees a staff of 56 sworn officers and 11 support staff.
His favorite role was in investigations, being part of that team for 16 years.
“I enjoyed being able to come in among all the chaos of yellow caution tape, victims, witnesses, police officers, different agencies and being asked to bring calm to the storm,” he said, adding he believes he has brought his sense of calm to the chief’s position.
Marlin highlighted the following accomplishments the department has made during Seraphin’s tenure as chief: implementing body cameras and upgrading and integrating those with squad-car cameras; implementing a full-time school-resource-officer program for Urbana middle and high schools; adopting the NAACP/Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police Ten Shared Principles; adopting a revised use-of-force policy; and recently launching a crisis co-responder team with Rosecrance, using social workers and behavioral-health detectives to help people experiencing mental crises.
Seraphin added that he worked to revamp promotional processes so that the lieutenants now enjoy civil-service protections as opposed to annual appointments by the city council.
Seraphin is now working with his second set of elected aldermen as chief.
“Every council presents certain challenges. One of the jobs of the police chief is to try and manage those,” he said. “There are times when you might be disappointed in a result of something, like no license-plate readers, for example. The people have elected these representatives, and we have to do our best to get along and work.”
A media darling, Seraphin is proud of continuing a long tradition in the Urbana Police Department of letting command officers and detectives talk directly to reporters about daily operations as opposed to funneling information through a spokesperson. He learned that from his former investigations supervisors and mentors, Mike Metzler and John Lockard.
Besides choosing a good time for his department to retire — “there’s some stability here” — Seraphin said his wife of 22 years, Tammy, supported the decision.
She plans to continue to work at her job developing policies for a medical provider of ambulatory care, which she can do from home.
“She probably is making lists for me,” he said with a laugh. “We have no plan to immediately move or leave the area.”
Twin sons Jake and Nick, 19, are freshmen at the UI and will likely need continued laundry service and other parental support for a while.
While he is healthy — “you only get so many heartbeats on this earth” — Seraphin plans to continue to do things that make him happy while helping his community.
“Nick and Jake have been out of Boy Scouts for two years, but I still volunteer,” he said. “It’s the only way I get to go camping and canoeing. Tammy is not a big fan of sleeping in a tent.
“Jake and I are coaching a park district basketball team this winter,” he added.
Seraphin said he’s asked almost daily what citizens can do to help quell community violence and inequalities.
“Just be involved, engaged. Do something,” he said. “A lot of people like to complain. Do something that really makes a difference.
“I want to explore some opportunities and see what happens. I don’t have anything set or planned. I don’t have anything I have to go do.”