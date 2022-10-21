URBANA — Police are investigating two armed robberies Thursday in parking lots at the Town and Country Apartments complex in north Urbana.
Both robberies were reported between 5:20 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., and in both instances, the robber lured the victims to different parking lots at the complex in the 800 block of Oakland Avenue and 1000 block of Kerr Avenue under the guise of selling them cellphones advertised on Facebook Marketplace, police said.
Each time, the robber either threatened the victims with a gun or pretended to have one and stole cash from them.
The robber was described as a Black man; skinny and about 6 feet, 2 inches tall; and wearing a puffy orange coat, jeans and a white mask. In each instance, he approached and left on foot, police said.
Urbana police are urging caution when arranging meetings on social-media sites to buy or sell things — for instance, meeting in well-lighted and public places with high traffic and scrutinizing ads and profiles for indications that the they may be false or offering prices too good to be true.
Anyone with information on or video footage of the incidents Thursday is asked to contact Urbana police at 217-384-2320 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.