URBANA — Two people were shot in Urbana over the weekend, one at a convenience store and the other in a home invasion.
Urbana police were called to a convenience store on the 1900 block of South Philo Road around 12:05 p.m. Sunday, where a 22-year-old Urbana man was shot four times in an arm, leg and buttock, according to police.
The victim drove himself to the hospital and was expected to survive, police said.
The shooting occurred when two 17-year-old juveniles were leaving the store and the victim punched one of them. The other juvenile pulled out a gun and fired about 10 shots at the man, police said.
Police identified the shooter, surrounded his home on the 1100 block of Colorado Avenue, and arrested him. The offender, who was also wanted on an outstanding warrant, was taken to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center.
In a court-ordered search of the residence, police found two firearms and clothing worn by the alleged shooter.
In the other incident, police were called about 2:25 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Colorado Avenue in connection with a home invasion.
According to reports, an unknown man kicked in the door of an apartment and shot a 27-year-old Urbana man four times in the leg and once in the chest. The victim was expected to survive, police said.
The victim was in the apartment visiting a friend at the time. The incident remains under investigation, but police said they believe the shooting wasn’t a random act.
The shooter is believed to have left in a dark sedan.
Anyone with further information about either of the two incidents is asked to call police at 217-384-2320 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.