URBANA — Urbana police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death of a man in that city Thursday.
Just after 11 a.m., officers were sent to the 1000 block of South Smith Road, where they found a 51-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest.
Despite attempts to save his life, he was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Police said no arrests have been made and they are continuing to collect information.
Lt. Mike Cervantes said the stabbing death was not a random act of violence.
The homicide is the second in Urbana this year. The first happened just two weeks ago and involved the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy at Prairie Green. Another teen is charged with his murder.
Police ask that anyone with information on Thursday’s killing contact them at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately or people who want to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward may submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.