URBANA — Police are looking for two men who robbed a food-delivery driver at gunpoint Tuesday night and a third who robbed another woman Saturday.
Urbana police investigator Doug Pipkins said about 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, a woman working for Jimmy John’s was making a delivery in the 800 block of Sunset Drive to an address that turned out to be condominiums with no numbers.
She called back the number of the ordering party to get the address clarified when she saw two men heading her direction.
Thinking they were the men who had ordered the food, she headed toward them, then saw guns and realized she was about to be robbed. The men made off with the food and her cash but otherwise did not hurt her.
Descriptions of them were incomplete, but one was wearing a light-blue puffy jacket and carrying a black handgun. The other was wearing a cream-colored jacket and displayed a brown-and-silver handgun.
Pipkins said on Saturday night, another Jimmy John’s delivery driver was robbed just after 7 p.m. outside One South at 1321 N. Lincoln Ave. He said he has no reason to believe it’s related.Pipkins said that woman had just delivered food to a regular customer and was returning to her car when she saw four men near it.
They moved away, and after she got in, one of the men ran up to her car window, put a gun in her face and demanded her money, Pipkins said. She handed it over, they ran off and she called for help.
Anyone with information on either holdup is asked to call Urbana police at 217-384-2320 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.