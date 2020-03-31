URBANA — Urbana police continue to unravel the details behind the shooting of one teen and the arrest of a second for weapons possession Monday night in southeast Urbana.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said police were called to the 2000 block of Fletcher Street for shots fired at 11:10 p.m. and found a 16-year-old boy who had been hit by gunfire once in the torso while he was on the street talking to a person in a car.
He was taken to Carle Hospital for treatment and police were hoping to speak to him Tuesday. His injury was not considered life-threatening, Smysor said.
As police investigated, they located another 16-year-old Urbana boy in the same block who had a gun. However, he was not believed to be the shooter.
He was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.
Police also found a car that had been damaged, apparently by gunfire, and were working with its owner to see if they could determine who may have been driving it Monday night.
Anyone with information is asked to call Urbana police at 384-2320 or tips can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers at 373-8477.