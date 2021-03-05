URBANA — Urbana police are investigating an early-morning shooting at a home in that city where two men were shot a little more than two months ago.
Investigator Richard Coleman said the occupant of the home in the 1700 block of Cottage Grove called police about 12:30 a.m. Friday to report shots having been fired at the duplex.
Coleman said neither the woman nor her teen-age son, who were inside, were injured. However, Coleman said it’s believed at least five of the eight shots that police could confirm were fired, hit the house.
On Dec. 16, the same residence was targeted by gunfire, injuring two.
About 8 p.m. on that Wednesday, two men, ages 17 and 20, were in the garage when someone approached on foot and fired six shots through the closed door. Each man was hit once in the leg.
Coleman said he’s continuing to investigate that shooting as well.
Anyone with information that could assist him is asked to call Urbana police at 217-384-2320 or those who want to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward should call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.