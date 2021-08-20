URBANA — Police officers in Urbana will soon have an expanded, clarified use-of-force policy in their hands.
The 14-page policy will be distributed to the department’s 57 officers following an informational presentation at Monday night's city council meeting, police Chief Bryant Seraphin said Friday.
The policy is the culmination of work that started a year ago by the department and members of the local chapters of the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
In a memo to council members, Seraphin noted that work began because of an increase in use-of-force incidents around the country.
That included one in Urbana in April 2020 involving a young woman arrested as a shooting suspect by several police officers. It prompted criticism of the officers involved and a thorough analysis of their methods.
In September, the city and the police department adopted the “Ten Shared Principles,” guidelines and values jointly written by the state NAACP and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.
In November, the city held sessions to get feedback from the public on the department’s use-of-force policy and used what it heard to come up with a new policy, a draft of which came out in January.
With additional input from citizens, the NAACP and the ACLU, the department continued to tweak its policy.
While all that was going on, the Illinois Legislature was coming up with its own set of laws that affected policing statewide, as well as a trailer bill intended to fine tune the new legislation.
Seraphin said the use-of-force policy was again massaged to make sure that local policies were in line with state law.
Among the highlights of the finished product, he said, is a new “principles and values section.”
“So many police policies are sort of ‘Here are the guidelines,’ but the interesting thing is it’s also included for the community to get a sense of our values and foundations. We didn’t have that before,” he said.
Additionally, the policy is “more expansive in terms and definitions.”
“That’s kind of a big deal,” he said. “The old policy was seven pages. This one is 14 pages. This is for the community to understand where we are coming from.”
The policy also spells out the department’s commitment to the use of de-escalation techniques.
“In the old policy, it was referenced, but not by name, and it was very short," Seraphin said. "Now, there are a couple of pages on the basic concepts" of de-escalation.
“This is a living progressive document and a very good first step,” Minnie Pearson, president of the NAACP of Champaign County, and Carol Spindel, director of communications for the ACLU of Champaign County, said Friday.
The policy is available on the city’s website at urbanaillinois.us/UOFpolicy.