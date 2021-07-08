URBANA — Urbana police need help finding a man accused of raping a woman in her home early Thursday.
Lt. Dave Smysor said at 2:14 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Villa Lane, which is just east of Vine Street.
The 27-year-old resident told police she woke to find an unknown man in her bedroom who had apparently entered her home through an unlocked door. She said he put a metallic object to her head and told her not to scream.
The man got in bed with the woman, sexually assaulted her and left, likely through the same door he entered, Smysor said.
The woman described her attacker as a Black man with short hair; about 5 feet, 9 inches, to 5 feet, 10 inches tall; with a heavy build; and wearing a black T-shirt with red lines and circle patterns on it and black shorts.
Illinois State Police crime-scene investigators have been helping Urbana detectives.
Anyone with information should contact Urbana police at 217-384-2320. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.