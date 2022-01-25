URBANA — Two men living in an Urbana apartment where police found evidence of cannabis sales, guns and ammunition are in custody on a variety of felony offenses.
Desie A. Warren, 33, and Songan Schneider, 29, both of the 500 block of West Springfield Avenue, were arraigned Tuesday following their arrests early Monday by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
A police report said the special unit that focuses on drugs and guns did a court-ordered search of the apartment early Monday and found both men there.
Police found a total of about 2 pounds of cannabis, two loaded guns, extra empty and loaded gun magazines, ammunition, a digital scale and about $2,500 cash.
The report said each of the men denied any knowledge of the cannabis, guns or ammunition. Police also found identification belonging to each of the men in the apartment.
Warren, who has two previous convictions for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, was charged with being an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony carrying a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years, and possession with intent to deliver between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis.
Schneider was charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon and possession with intent to deliver between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for each man at $300,000.
Warren is due back in court March 8.
Schneider was told to come back to court Feb. 16 for a probable-cause hearing. He also has an unresolved case on charges of aggravated domestic battery and two prior convictions for aggravated battery as an adult and as a juvenile.