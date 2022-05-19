URBANA — After narrow approval from the Urbana school board, the district’s school resource officer contract is headed to the city council.
Aldermen will also vote on the deal because, unlike the last three-year contract — where the district paid in full to have an Urbana officer posted full time at both its middle and high schools — the city is set to cover 25 percent of the cost this time around.
Mayor Diane Marlin hopes to get the item on the city council agenda by the June 21 meeting, 10 days before the intergovernmental agreement would commence.
“I am hoping it will pass,” she said Tuesday. “It’s incredibly important for our schools.”
The school board voted 4-3 to keep the officers for another three years. The agreement is nearly the same, aside from additions calling for the officers to serve as “liaison(s) between the school district and Urbana Police Department” and to take the lead whenever a weapon is discovered by the high school’s newly installed metal detectors.
The first year of the agreement will cost the district $270,000.
“I really appreciate the city helping us out, seeing the great need and helping us out financially with this,” school board member Brenda Carter said after the vote.
Before the district moved to its two-officer model in 2019, the city paid in full for one part-time officer for all schools.
“The city is absolutely committed to this program,” interim police Chief Richard Surles said. “We’ve been committed to this for three decades. We believe an (intergovernmental agreement) is appropriate moving forward.”
The vote took place around the fifth hour of Tuesday night’s board meeting, after nearly three hours of discussion about the future of Urbana’s Spanish dual-language elementary education program pushed the rest of the agenda back.
Board members who voted “no” for keeping the school resource officers — Lara Orr, Ravi Hasanadka and Anne Hall — each questioned whether the district’s data on the program painted a clear enough picture to renew the contract.
Orr suggested shortening the deal to one year to “shore up” the district’s success metrics for the program.
“Part of what we’re ensuring and part of what we’re trying to accommodate by making clearer measurements and metrics is that, yes, technically, they’re not our employee, but we’re putting a lot of responsibility and faith that if these particular SROs are not in our buildings, that we can have the same level of accountability,” she said.
Survey data presented by the district at the last board meeting focused on whether staff and students supported the current officers — Michelle Robinson at the middle school and Chad Burnett at the high school — not whether they supported the program at large.
Though the high school survey, which got responses from 158 students and 101 staff members, showed overwhelming support for Burnett, Hasanadka implored the district to have more specific, robust data while polling.
“Do a better job with the surveys if you want this approved in the future,” he said.
Just before the vote, Hall read a prepared statement detailing her opposition to the program.
“I’ve not seen any sort of tested, widespread data, beyond the anecdotal, that shows a police presence — no matter how benevolently intended — has a proven effect at reducing violence or increasing safety in any schools generally, and in Urbana schools specifically,” she said. “I will continue to ask for that information.”