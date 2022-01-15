URBANA — An Urbana teenager is expected to be charged Tuesday with armed robbery and possession of a machine gun following his arrest Friday.
A Champaign police report said police were called about 3 p.m. to the area of Sangamon Avenue and Crescent Drive by a man who reported he had been robbed at gunpoint of a cellphone he wanted to sell.
The man said he advertised a red iPhone on Facebook and agreed to meet the would-be buyer in the 2300 block of Broadmoor Drive.
When the buyer arrived, he asked to get in the seller’s car. The seller noticed the buyer had a gun in his jacket pocket.
The buyer turned angry and claimed the phone didn’t work. The seller then unlocked the phone and the buyer allegedly pulled a gun, pointed it at the seller, took the phone and got out of the car.
Based on the description the seller gave Champaign police, officers located a 17-year-old not far away.
He was carrying the type of handgun that can be built from a home kit. It was loaded with 14 rounds and had a switch on it to make it fully automatic. The teen also had the victim’s cellphone on him, the report said.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the teen, who is in the Juvenile Detention Center, will appear before a judge Tuesday. She intends to file a motion to transfer his case to adult court based on the seriousness of the allegations and his prior contacts with the criminal justice system.