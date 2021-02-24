URBANA — An Urbana teen on parole for weapons offenses and mob action has been charged with shooting into an occupied car.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said she charged the 17-year-old Wednesday with aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with a Monday incident.
Rietz said Urbana police were called about 1:30 p.m. to Elm Street and Dodson Drive for shots that had been fired into a Chevrolet Malibu, damaging the car. The man and woman inside ducked and were not physically harmed.
The male occupant told police he knew the shooter and the two of them were involved in an ongoing dispute over their interest in the same woman.
Police found six 9 mm casings at the crime scene then went to the home of the teen on High Court. Rietz said as officers arrived, they saw the teen drive by in his girlfriend’s car and followed it.
He took off fast and later tried to flee on foot but was caught nearby. Police found a loaded 9 mm gun in his coat pocket.
Judge Anna Benjamin found Wednesday that it was a matter of “immediate and urgent necessity” that the teen be held in jail until a status hearing, set for March 8 before Judge Roger Webber.
Rietz said she intends to ask Webber to move case to adult court for prosecution, given the seriousness of the offense and his criminal background.
The judge has the discretion to do so.
The teen’s prior juvenile adjudications include mob action for a 2019 brawl at Urbana High School that he participated in, another later that year for aggravated unlawful use of weapons and a third from July 2020 for unlawful possession of firearms, Rietz said.
He is currently on parole from the Department of Juvenile Justice.