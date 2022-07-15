URBANA — A young Urbana male who admitted he shot a man during a drug deal gone bad almost a year ago faces up to 30 years in prison.
Mekhi Davis, 15, whose last known address was in the 1800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated battery with a firearm for shooting a 23-year-old man at the apartment complex where Davis was living with his mother and a brother.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz made no promises to the teen, who is being tried as an adult, in return for his plea.
Judge Roger Webber will decide what sentence Davis should receive on Sept. 26. He will have to serve at least 85 percent of whatever Webber imposes.
Rietz told the judge that on Aug. 8, 2021, Urbana police were called to the Cottage Grove apartment complex and found the victim gravely wounded from shots to his abdomen and chest. Witnesses told police that Davis and his older brother, Kamari Ray-Davis, 22, had run into another apartment after the shooting.
In that apartment, police found a duffel bag with about 3 pounds of cannabis. In the apartment where the brothers lived, officers found three handguns and a sawed-off shotgun.
Ray-Davis took responsibility for the shotgun and the cannabis. He pleaded guilty in April to having both and was sentenced to five years in prison.
Mekhi Davis told police that the victim intended to buy cannabis from them but allegedly tried to rob him and his brother of both the cannabis and their guns.
That resulted in a wrestling match over one of Davis’s guns, which Davis said the victim had grabbed off a bed. Ultimately, Davis picked it up and shot the other man repeatedly.
Rietz said the shooting victim continues to have significant health issues from his wounds.
A judge found last fall that Davis should be tried as an adult based on the serious nature of the offense and because he had not taken advantage of resources offered to him through the juvenile court system in previous contacts with police.