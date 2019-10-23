URBANA — An Urbana teen who had a loaded gun outside a school setting last month was resentenced Wednesday to an indeterminate number of years in juvenile prison.
Judge Tom Difanis was resentencing the 17-year-old for a residential burglary he committed in June 2018. In that case, the resident returned home to find him and another youth running out of her house on Sunnycrest Drive with a pearl necklace, a laptop computer and two iPads.
The probation he received for that in January was revoked after the teen’s arrest Sept. 10 for allegedly having a loaded 9 mm handgun outside the Urbana Adult Education office, 211 N. Race St.
According to State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, the teen had been inside the education center and left but was apparently waiting outside for another young man to come out.
Someone inside the center alerted police to the potential for violence. Officers arrived and spotted the teen, who ran from them, tossing an item as he fled. Police found the loaded 9 mm semi-automatic in a bush on his path of flight.
Rietz argued to Judge Tom Difanis on Wednesday that the teen needed to go to prison because he had failed to take advantage of opportunities afforded him on probation.
She reminded Difanis that she asked that he go to prison when he was sentenced in January for the residential burglary. Difanis gave the teen a chance at probation then, citing a letter from his stepmother who said he was needed at home to help care for his younger brother, who was paralyzed in July 2018 when he was shot on Beech Street near Goodwin Avenue in Urbana while on the handlebars of another boy’s bike.
Rietz said the teen missed probation-office visits, tested positive for cannabis and did not take advantage of counseling intended to help him deal with the fallout from his brother’s tragedy.
“Instead, he took a loaded firearm and sat outside Urbana Adult Education waiting. He was going to do the same thing to that young man that was done to his brother,” she said.
Rietz urged Difanis not to put any stock in a letter written on the teen’s behalf by an Urbana teacher who said that the teen is not a danger to the community.
The teen “did not go to Urbana Adult Education to focus on his hopes and dreams. He went there with a loaded gun,” she argued. “There is nothing positive about that. There is nothing excusable about that.”
She also noted his “horrific” behavior while in detention, including cursing at staff and as recently as Monday calling a female staff member a derogatory name and telling her he hoped her children died.
The teen’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Ramona Sullivan, argued that the teen admitted only that he violated his probation for the residential burglary by having a gun and resisting police.
“There was no evidence presented to this court that he was waiting to shoot someone,” Sullivan argued.
She admitted that her client’s behavior in detention started off good but deteriorated. “He is frustrated,” she said, adding that he didn’t even want to talk with her and had conceded that he knew he was probably headed to prison.
Difanis said he was well aware of the suffering of the teen’s family in the wake of his younger brother’s shooting.
“Obviously, that plays a part in his attitude toward society and what he thinks he needs to do to get even,” the judge said.
But Difanis said that was no excuse for bringing a loaded gun to the education center.
The judge said the teen would now be able to take advantage of the services he rejected in the community while he’s in prison.
He sentenced the teen to 15 years, the maximum for the residential burglary. However, the teen can’t be held beyond his 21st birthday. That will be up to Department of Juvenile Justice authorities to decide.