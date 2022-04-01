URBANA — An Urbana teen who admitted his role in carjacking a man at gunpoint in Champaign two months ago has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Kyan O’Bannon, 16, who listed an address on West Beslin Street, agreed to be prosecuted as an adult for the Feb. 1 aggravated vehicular hijacking of a 73-year-old man inside a secure parking garage in the 1000 block of South Second Street on the University of Illinois campus.
He then pleaded guilty to that charge on Friday before Judge Anna Benjamin.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said O’Bannon was one of four young people — two males and two females — identified on security video confronting a man as he got out of his Toyota RAV-4 about 3:30 p.m. that Tuesday.
One of the males pointed a gun at the man and demanded his keys and the car. The man eventually handed his key fob, wallet and cellphone over, and the group left.
The sport utility vehicle was located near Lincoln and University avenues not long after the holdup and led police from several agencies on a chase at speeds up to 100 mph that went north and west of Urbana.
Police surrounded the SUV in a field near the intersection of county roads 1000 East and 2300 North in Hensley Township north of Champaign. The vehicle eventually crashed in a drainage ditch, and the occupants got out and ran but were quickly caught by the many officers who had joined in the pursuit.
On Thursday, a 15-year-old girl who was part of the group pleaded guilty before Benjamin to possession of a stolen vehicle, a less serious felony. She is set to be sentenced in May.
Charges remain unresolved against another male juvenile and Sintrae Cobb, 19, of Champaign.
Hinman said at the time of the carjacking, O’Bannon was on probation for a 2018 juvenile adjudication for possession of a stolen vehicle.
He also had previous juvenile convictions for aggravated battery.
O’Bannon is eligible for day-for-day good time.
Hinman said although the vehicle was recovered, it was considered a total loss due to the damage. The victim’s wallet, cellphone and garage-door opener were also recovered.