URBANA — An Urbana teen who pleaded guilty to firing a gun at a van and was wounded himself has been sentenced to juvenile prison.
The teen, who turned 18 this week, pleaded guilty Nov. 3 before Judge Anna Benjamin to aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Although Benjamin sentenced him on Monday to 15 years in prison, the teen cannot be held in the Department of Juvenile Justice beyond his 21st birthday.
The charge stemmed from a shooting that happened about 7 p.m. Sept. 9 in which he was hit in the leg by gunfire that came from a van at which he had fired.
An Urbana police report said witnesses saw several teenage males on the corner of Hunter and Lierman when a van drove by slowly and shots were fired, causing the group of young men to run off.
Police learned that one of the group on the street, later identified as the defendant, was being treated at Carle Foundation Hospital for a wounded leg.
He told police he heard one shot and was hit but didn’t see vehicles nearby. Police, however, found multiple bullet casings from two different guns.
Surveillance footage that police found later showed the youth on the street with three others, and when he saw the passing van, he took a pistol from his waistband and fired it several times.
Police said it appeared shots were also fired from the van. The footage showed the teen limping off after the exchange of gunfire.
The teen’s shooting is one of about 100 cases involving shots being fired in Urbana in 2021.
According to court records, the teen had no previous adjudications.