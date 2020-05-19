URBANA — After the local chapter of the NAACP called for a new investigation into last month’s arrest of an Urbana woman, Mayor Diane Marlin said an independent review will be pursued.

Aleyah Lewis, 21, was arrested April 10 in east Urbana during a shooting investigation in a confrontation that was recorded and spread on social media.

“It always helps to have a set of fresh eyes and objective look at an incident that has raised so many concerns,” Marlin said. “So the city of Urbana will pursue an independent, third-party review of the incident.”

The city is in the process of selecting a firm to conduct the review, Marlin said Monday.

The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Urbana Police Department both reviewed the arrest and concluded last month that officers acted within the law and departmental policy.

But in a May 6 guest commentary in The News-Gazette, NAACP of Champaign County President Minnie Pearson called for a new investigation, writing that her organziation “believes that the videos show the officer using excessive force to arrest a female who was clearly impaired in some manner.”

“We also believe that had Ms. Lewis been a white female, Urbana police would not have body-slammed her to the ground in the manner in which they did to this young lady,” Pearson said.

Two days later, Marlin said she met virtually with Pearson and representatives from the ACLU of Champaign County, the Champaign County Community Coalition, the city and Urbana police.

“We had a frank dialogue centering on what happened on April 10, and identifying steps that we could take to increase trust, improve relationships and communication between law enforcement officials, city and people we serve,” Marlin said.

In addition to the independent review, Marlin said the city would host a public workshop to discuss the “10 Shared Principles,” developed in 2018 by the Illinois NAACP State Conference and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

In her guest commentary, Pearson called on Urbana police to adopt the principles, which include a statement in support of de-escalation training for police officers.

Marlin said the goal would be to bring “these principles to the Urbana City Council for affirmation.” She also said the city would hire a community outreach coordinator, a position recently vacated.

During the shooting investigation, Lewis’ companion, Kamarion Busby, 19, of Champaign, was also arrested. Police said they found a gun on him and he cooperated in his arrest.

“A bullet went over the heads of bystanders and through the window of a first-floor apartment which was occupied at the time,” Marlin said. “Thankfully, no one was hurt in the shooting.”

Lewis was ultimately charged with three counts of aggravated battery for allegedly punching, kicking and spitting on officers and a fourth count of felony resisting arrest.

Marlin said she would also advocate that the state’s attorney offer Lewis the option of drug court.