URBANA — A Champaign woman who allegedly had a gun and drugs in a car that Urbana police stopped for speeding Thursday is facing several felonies.
Urbana police Sgt. Betsy Alfonso said about 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Minnie T. Jones, 31, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Broadmoor Drive, was spotted speeding on Cunningham Avenue at Barr Avenue. The officer stopped the car in the 1800 block of North Cunningham, and after talking to her for a while, realized that Jones had given him a false name.
After arresting her for lying to him, the officer searched Jones and found a gun magazine and loose bullets in her pocket.
In her car, he found a gun under the driver’s seat, about 3 ounces of suspected cannabis, and fewer than 10 pills of Ecstasy, Alfonso said.Jones had a passenger but admitted that the contraband belonged to her, Alfonso said. She also admitted to the officer that she had taken an Ecstasy tablet earlier that day.
Jones was charged Friday with armed violence, a Class X felony, for allegedly possessing the weapon and the drugs at the same time; possession with intent to deliver cannabis; possession of a controlled substance; aggravated unlawful use of weapons; and aggravated driving under the influence.
If convicted of the most serious charge of armed violence, she faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 45 years. Judge Adam Dill set her bond at $100,000 and told her to be back in court Jan. 21.